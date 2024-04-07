First Merchants Corp Sells 48,910 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,910 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9,209.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,906,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.00. 142,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,577. The company has a market capitalization of $758.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $24.95.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

