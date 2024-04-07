First Merchants Corp Sells 7,637 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.62. 962,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,585. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.