First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,719 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 730,946 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 520.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 608,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after purchasing an additional 510,574 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,747,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.65. The company had a trading volume of 720,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,168. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

