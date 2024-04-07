Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Roth Mkm to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flora Growth Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of Flora Growth stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Flora Growth has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Institutional Trading of Flora Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the fourth quarter worth $949,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 988,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 393,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568,273 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.