Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) PT Raised to $7.00

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flora Growth Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of FLGC opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Flora Growth has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGC. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the 4th quarter worth $949,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Flora Growth by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568,273 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flora Growth by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 988,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 393,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

