Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

FLUT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17,142.50.

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $201.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.19. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $226.40.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

