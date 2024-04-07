Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,764 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 45.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 105.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,646. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

