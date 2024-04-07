Forian’s (FORA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Forian in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of Forian stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.03. Forian has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Forian in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Forian by 21.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Forian by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

