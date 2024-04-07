Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 698,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,519 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $40,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

