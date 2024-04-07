Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FC. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $38.07 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.95 million, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Franklin Covey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

