FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Set to Split on Monday, April 15th

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) shares are set to split on Monday, April 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, April 15th.

FRP stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $52.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $575.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.61.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in FRP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FRP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FRP by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

