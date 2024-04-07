Gaimin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $107.23 Million (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Gaimin token can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Gaimin has a total market capitalization of $107.23 million and $6.95 million worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin launched on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.01536758 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $4,951,566.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

