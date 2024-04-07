Gamer Pakistan Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GPAK) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Gamer Pakistan’s (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 8th. Gamer Pakistan had issued 1,700,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $6,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Gamer Pakistan Stock Performance

NASDAQ GPAK opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26. Gamer Pakistan has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Get Gamer Pakistan alerts:

About Gamer Pakistan

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Gamer Pakistan Inc operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamer Pakistan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamer Pakistan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.