Gamer Pakistan Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GPAK) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Gamer Pakistan’s (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 8th. Gamer Pakistan had issued 1,700,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $6,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Gamer Pakistan Stock Performance
NASDAQ GPAK opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26. Gamer Pakistan has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.39.
About Gamer Pakistan
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gamer Pakistan
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Gamer Pakistan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamer Pakistan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.