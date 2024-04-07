Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Garmin Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $147.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 12-month low of $94.89 and a 12-month high of $149.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.11 and a 200-day moving average of $123.58.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Garmin by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

