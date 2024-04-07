Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $242.74 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $242.74 million and $73,962.49 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00002327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00014038 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00018315 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,509.00 or 0.99965904 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011363 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00127014 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.62009776 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $80,498.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

