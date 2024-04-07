General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GE. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.79.

Get General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE

General Electric Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE GE opened at $156.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.50. The company has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 12 month low of $93.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.