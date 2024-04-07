Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

