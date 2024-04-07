Genprex’s (GNPX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genprex’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.77) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.78) EPS.

Genprex Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNPX opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. Genprex has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.61.

Get Genprex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genprex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Genprex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Genprex by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Genprex in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genprex by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Genprex by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19,198 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.