Global Assets Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Global Assets Advisory LLC cut its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 320,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 288.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 513,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 381,600 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 126.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 100,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 56,050 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.98. 1,484,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,252. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $53.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

