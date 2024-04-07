Global Assets Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $186,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. 73,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,337. The company has a market cap of $189.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

