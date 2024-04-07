Global Assets Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 2.0% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.



COWZ traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,752 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

