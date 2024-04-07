Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Global Payments worth $50,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.1 %

Global Payments stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.92. 1,431,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,126. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.83.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

