Gordon Haskett Reiterates Hold Rating for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Gordon Haskett reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $245.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.33.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $239.32 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.99. The firm has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

