Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.04.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRCL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.25 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 174.1% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 10,881,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,717 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,760,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,847,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GRCL opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $744.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $10.44.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

