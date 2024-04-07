Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.04.
Several brokerages recently commented on GRCL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.25 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ GRCL opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $744.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $10.44.
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
