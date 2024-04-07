Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348,354 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up 24.9% of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd owned about 0.36% of Zillow Group worth $48,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of Z. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $67,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,880,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $178,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $996,669.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.22. 3,952,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,934,940. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

