Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 2,010 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 106.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $183.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.19 and its 200-day moving average is $137.30.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.62.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

