Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,270 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $183.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

