Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 638 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,302,388,000 after acquiring an additional 97,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,816,000 after acquiring an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $976,751,000 after buying an additional 91,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $455.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $434.76 and a 200-day moving average of $439.95. The company has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

