Grimes & Company Inc. Buys New Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.90.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

