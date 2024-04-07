Grimes & Company Inc. Buys New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $170.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.16 and a 200 day moving average of $132.56. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.38.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

