Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Zoom Video Communications worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $263,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $317,393.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $317,393.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,115 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,804 in the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of -0.07. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

