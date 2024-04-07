Grimes & Company Inc. Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Textron stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXT

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.