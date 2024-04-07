Grimes & Company Inc. Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,717 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.