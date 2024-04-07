Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of REKR opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $205.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.12.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

