Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 0.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $269.95 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.47.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

