Grimes & Company Inc. Invests $168,000 in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 5,609.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 812,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 798,031 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 16.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 295,060 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,107 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 1,055.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 216,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 197,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 1,788.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 207,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 196,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.49 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.52%.

In related news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $25,346.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,418.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PennantPark Investment news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose A. Briones bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,346.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,418.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,372 shares of company stock valued at $151,258 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

