Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.