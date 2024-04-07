Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 1,878 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 40,343 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,951 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $222.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.22 and a 200-day moving average of $183.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $231.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.25.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

