Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 2,401 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Expedia Group worth $16,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 629 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 48,825 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $131.79 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.92.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

