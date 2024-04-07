Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.85 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.83 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

