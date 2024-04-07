Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $187.63 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

