Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 854,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,687,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $94.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.86. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

