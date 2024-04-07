Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 4,115 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.46 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2337 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.