Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 657 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,457 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %

ADBE opened at $485.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $556.17 and a 200-day moving average of $568.75. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

