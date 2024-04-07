Grimes & Company Inc. Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.22.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Performance
S&P Global stock opened at $431.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $430.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.46 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
