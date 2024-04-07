Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $43,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 283,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $710,519,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $342.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.58 and its 200 day moving average is $308.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $242.98 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The company has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

