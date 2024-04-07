Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a mkt outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Grindr alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grindr

Grindr Trading Down 2.0 %

GRND opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. Grindr has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter. Grindr had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a positive return on equity of 101.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grindr by 567.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grindr by 2,186.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 852,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grindr by 133.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 349,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grindr by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grindr by 357.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 374,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.