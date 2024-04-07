Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $27.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the period.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

