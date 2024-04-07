Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 98.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 473,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 234,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after buying an additional 209,214 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 160.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 435,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 267,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

