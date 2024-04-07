Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Raised to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.50.

NYSE HOG opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,689,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,398,000 after purchasing an additional 659,654 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,355,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after purchasing an additional 689,363 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

